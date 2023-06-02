HTeaO, a Texas-based iced-tea franchise, could open a location in Lafayette near River Ranch.
Owners of the property at 1606 Kaliste Saloom Road were granted a variance last month by Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Board of Zoning Adjustments to build at the location despite not meeting the frontage buildout requirements due to a billboard and other constraints on the lot that is just over half an acre, documents show.
HTeaO brands itself as the largest iced tea franchise in the U.S. and includes 26 flavors of tea, including Texas Chai Tea Latte, May’s Pink Flamingo and Sweet Wild Raspberry, along with water and coffee products. Founded in 2009, the brand now has 450 locations in development in 14 states and could have 500 locations by the end of 2026, one industry website reported.
The brand does not currently have a Louisiana location.
The lot was purchased in March by Hunco SPV 1 LLC, which is registered to John Douglas Hundley with Hunco Real Estate.