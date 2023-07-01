An LLC connected to a Lake Charles business owner has purchased a Lafayette shopping center for $7.4 million.
RBG Navarre Holdings, which is registered to William Ryan Navarre with Navarre Auto Group, purchased the Shops at Martial shopping center from the Stoma family, land records show.
The shopping center, located at the corner of Kaliste Saloom Road and Martial Avenue, is home to retail stores and restaurants, including La Madeleine and Izumi Ramen.
The sellers, which also include the Patrick Page and Angela Stoma Cortez Children’s Trust, bought the property in 2005, records show.