Facing EMT and paramedic shortages across its four-state footprint, Lafayette-based Acadian Ambulance is seeking more students for its National EMS Academy, which grants credentials to most of the first responders — emergency medical responders, emergency medical technicians and various grades of paramedics — that it employs.
Scott Saunier, Acadian operations manager, said it can be difficult to field a company roster of first-responders because of annual attrition, which grew during the pandemic years. He said about half of Acadian’s 5,000 employees are on the medical staff.
“The pandemic caused a lot of the problems,” he said. “There was an unknown disease process. There was a huge strain on the medical community as a whole.”
Some EMTs and paramedics “burned out” from the fear factor when it came to COVID-19. Others left their jobs through normal attrition, seeking jobs elsewhere or new challenges in the medical field.
That meant a lot of departures and a lot of overtime for those first-responders who stayed with their jobs.
“Overtime creates stress for the employees,” Saunier said. “People had to step up. They worked a lot of OT. That part of the business never stopped. But they need time off.”
Saunier said the company has tried new approaches to attract young people to the EMT and paramedic field, to shore up the staff in the face of retirements or other departures. Initiatives include more training for employee advancement and more aggressive recruitment of would-be EMTs and paramedics to the company and to its training center at the National EMS Academy.
“They started training way back: The National EMS Academy is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year," he said. "The company had the foresight to meet needs and to give employees career paths. We will celebrate the anniversary in October.”
Acadian operates training sites in three of the four states — Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee — in which they operate. In Louisiana, they do training in Lafayette, Houma, Covington, New Orleans, Alexandria and Lake Charles. All the training in those places are affiliated with South Louisiana Community College. The training can be applied to college coursework to earn an associate’s degree.
Coursework is offered in various ways, including short-term programs — as quick as 10 days — that get first-responders into the field at lower ranks with the chance for additional study, experience and steps up.
Gifford Saravia, who is the paramedic program manager for Acadian and the department chair in the training at SLCC, said the addition of more available training courses has somewhat bolstered the number of first responders. But, he added, “We’re still behind the curve. We could use more students.”
The next course starts Aug. 7; there are 293 people signed up for that class. Last class, 419 registered throughout coverage area.
He said Acadian and SLCC has done more intensive marketing campaigns on different platforms to reach potential students and employees. He suggested for students coming out of school, becoming an EMT or paramedic is a good way to make a decent salary and help the community.
“This is a good career, exciting, and we have an opportunity to be the best part of someone’s worst day,” he said. That’s a pitch that Saravia and others are making to potential EMTs and paramedics as young as 16. Although first responders must be 18 to work within the company and to take certification testing, they can train earlier, even in high school.
Saunier said Acadian has worked with high school students for years, including through Scouting programs like Explorer posts open to young people 14-20. Acadian supports 16 posts in Louisiana, Texas and Tennessee.
"Students come in, receive basic training and are provided uniforms specific to Explorers," he said. They help by going to events where Acadian paramedics serve, such as at festivals or sporting events, and observe alongside medics.
"The outcome, hopefully, is they enjoy it and enter EMS. They come on board and follow the career path," he said.
Medics have joined the company that way for "as long as I remember," he said. The program started in 1992.
Christine Bourgeois, an Acadian paramedic and New Orleans native who works in Youngsville, said she was a biology student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette almost a decade ago when a friend mentioned Acadian to her. She said she went to the National EMS Academy for a three-month EMT program, worked three years at that level and returned to the academy for paramedic training while keeping her job.
That was a huge commitment, she said, but for a forever career.
She said her end goal is to train paramedics at the academy. For now, she said, she helps train people on the job.
Evan Johnson, 20, of New Iberia, an EMT who is studying to become a paramedic, said that in a world focused on negativity, his work enables him to bring some positivity to his community.
He started studying as a high school student and has been an EMT in his hometown for about 19 months. His goal: To become a flight paramedic.
He said he also travels to work for Acadian when needed in other places in Louisiana, Texas and Tennessee. He was recently preparing for a trip to San Antonio.
The New Iberia Senior High graduate said he likes the pay and benefits associated with the job, including the employee stock ownership program. But what he likes most is being a patient advocate.
“I enjoy it every day,” he said. “It’s not for everybody; sometimes it is very stressful. You’ve got to have a heart for the job. Make sure you are doing it for the patient.
“But I have no regrets. Dude, I could not find a better job.”