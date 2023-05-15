A 43-acre site in Breaux Bridge has been certified for economic development under the state’s certified sites program.
The site along Interstate 10 in St. Martin Parish will put the total amount to 23 certified sites in Acadiana, One Acadiana officials announced. The certification helps agencies connect companies who are interested in locating in Louisiana find potential sites, which leads to job growth and investment in the region.
The St. Martin Economic Development Authority, CLECO and the city of Breaux Bridge announced the certification under the Louisiana Economic Development’s certified sites program.
The certified sites program has been successful in Broussard, which landed the SafeSource Direct project that will result in about 1,200 jobs in the city, Bourque said.
One Acadian’s site development program is designed to increase the region's portfolio of marketable, development-ready sites by certifying land within the nine-parish region.