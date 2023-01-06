The former Don’s Seafood & Steakhouse in downtown Lafayette will be rebranded as Ashby Crossing and is looking for tenants.
The owners behind the project at unveiled plans this morning for the site, which has remained mostly untouched since the new owners, Hub City Holdings, announced the purchase of the 12,000-square-foot building at 301 E. Vermilion St. and two adjacent properties two years ago.
Initial plans include developing the property, which totals 50,000 square feet, in three phases with the building coming first following by the adjoining parking lot and then the parking lot to the south.
The ownership group — which includes Ryan Pecot, Gus Rezende, BJ Crist and John Peterson — are seeking tenants that could be either residential, retail or commercial, and the main building could house up to three businesses. The project will also include improvements to the sidewalks and landscaping.
The name is a nod for Ashby Landy and his son, Ashby “Rocky” Landry Jr., who were part of the Don’s Seafood Restaurant, one of the oldest restaurants in Lafayette before it closed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.