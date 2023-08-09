A 33-acre site in Broussard has been certified for economic development under the state’s certified sites program.
The site, referred to as the Maxie & Vida Girouard site at 205 N. Girouard Road, is the 24th certified site in Acadiana and eighth in Lafayette Parish, One Acadiana officials announced. The certification helps agencies connect companies who are interested in locating in Louisiana find potential sites, which leads to job growth and investment in the region.
The Broussard Economic Development Corporation, SLEMCO, the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and One Acadiana announced the certification under the Louisiana Economic Development’s certified sites program.
The certified sites program has been successful in Broussard, which landed the SafeSource Direct project that will result in over 2,000 jobs.
One Acadian’s site development program is designed to increase the region's portfolio of marketable, development-ready sites by certifying land within the nine-parish region.