And, finally, Ville Platte.
A year ago, South Louisiana Community College in Lafayette opened the third of what was pledged to be nine campus food pantries located on eight southwestern Louisiana campuses that SLCC operates.
The goal — to ensure all SLCC food pantries would be operational by 2023. Mission accomplished, after the college opened up the ninth of nine pantries last week on the C.B. Coreil Campus in Evangeline Parish.
“We outfitted the (Coreil) campus system in May and in June,” Anne Falgout, SLCC spokeswoman, said. A ribbon-cutting was held July 21. She said 102 students have registered for fall semester at the campus in Ville Platte so far, slightly more than this time last year.
The food centers are known as “The Pantry” at all nine campus locations. Other pantries were opened at Lafayette, Abbeville and Opelouses in 2022. Pantries have been added to these campuses since: Young Memorial in Morgan City; Franklin; Evangeline campus in St. Martinville; New Iberia; and Acadian campus in Crowley.
SLCC surveyed students in 2021 and learned that 52% of participating students said there had been a time when they did not have enough food for themselves while attending the college. Of their food supply, 69% of students said it was inadequate at least once or twice per each semester, sometimes more.
Surveyed students said there was value in having a pantry on campus; 87% said they would use one if a pantry were on their campus.
"SLCC views students through a holistic lens and is committed to eliminating barriers that hinder student success," Lana Fontenot, vice chancellor of institutional advancement and external relations, said in a prepared statement. "When students are burdened by hunger or worried about feeding their families, their ability to focus and excel in college is significantly impacted. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partners for recognizing the value of this initiative and providing the private funding necessary to expand our operations."
Private donors included ATMOS Energy and Do It Greener Foundation. Grants for the pantries came from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, Home Bank, Wal-Mart and Super1Foods. Some donors ask that their contributions go to campuses in their home parish.
Since the first three opened in 2022, Falgout said, nearly 4,000 visits have been recorded. Students are asked to fill out forms stating why they visited the pantry and what they needed that day. They are not required to give their names or fill out the survey.
Each campus has an assigned person to monitor for supply and cleanliness.
Interested in contributing? To make a monetary donation to The Pantry, visit the SLCC Foundation web page at www.solacc.edu/donate. People wishing to purchase items can check out The Pantry Amazon Wish List or consider a donation of the following: Microwavable meals (ramen noodles, ravioli, etc.); cans or meat pouches; soups; water, Gatorade (or other nutritional drinks). Donors may offer non-perishable items (canned fruits or vegetables, boxed items, etc.)
The Pantry also accepts new and unopened hygiene or toiletry items that include dish soap, paper towels, toilet paper, bar soap, body wash; feminine products.
Information: slccfoundation@solacc.edu or call 337-521-9026.