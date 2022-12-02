A $7 million grant secured through the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a local manufacturer is among the largest processed through South Louisiana Community College’s Corporate College team.
SLCC, working with the state’s Small Business Development Center and the Manufacturing Extension Partnership, assisted Guidry’s Catfish, a 46-year-old, family-owned business just south of Interstate 10 near Henderson.
Cassie Adams, a business developer in the SLCC’s Workforce and Economic Development Division, said the company, which employs around 200 full-time workers and 100 contract workers, sought SLCC’s assistance in making application for the money, which will help the company expand its operations and introduce new products.
Work on the application was principally accomplished in the early months of 2022.
“The USDA is big with taking a producer like Guidry’s to develop upstream and downstream opportunities for business,” said Anne Falgout, SLCC spokesperson.
Adams said Guidry’s, which does business as Processors LLC, was attractive to the USDA because it is not one of the giant food producers in the U.S., but it fit many important requirements of the grant: It is a rural business, it can get additional fish to produce, it has buyers who want the new product and it will grow the local workforce.
Guidry’s will expand its plant operations by some 45,000 square feet over the next four or five years, will add 40 to 60 workers and offer a new product, partially fried catfish meant for buyers like jails and hospitals that need food service products.
Partially frying the catfish before shipping it to the buyers extends the food’s shelf life. Cherrie Guidry of Guidry’s said the “par-fry breaded catfish” can be distributed to all food services.
Guidry’s, which produces its own fish or buys catfish principally from farms in Mississippi, sells uncooked catfish now. The new product would be in addition to other existing products. The company distributes nationally.
Guidry said it took about two months to write the application, but other prep work was needed.
“The process was quite extensive,” she said. “There was a lot of information needed, including details of planned expansions, specifics on new product lines, market information, proforma projects, as well as safety and environmental studies.”
She said the decision to expand the company’s product line was made in 2020, and the company reached out to the Manufacturing Extension Partnership, with whom they worked before, to get the process started.
Adams said that Guidry’s was “johnny on the spot” in providing necessary application information to SLCC, which worked with Small Business Development Center; the Manufacturing Extension Partnership, which is connected to the Louisiana Community and Technical College System; and with out of state experts to prepare the grant.
The grant will help complete the project in which Guidry’s is investing heavily.
Anthony Baham, SLCC dean of maritime and corporate college, said Guidry’s processes 1 million pounds of fish per week now. He said Guidry’s is helping its growers grow more fish and improving the manufacturing supply chain.
Baham said SLCC has been helping manufacturers since 2015. This was one of the biggest – perhaps the biggest – grant it had helped to secure.
“Landing this grant will make it easier for Guidry – and make it easier for SLCC – to bring more business here,” he said. “The days of working alone are gone.”
Working cooperatively and collaboratively with helping agencies provides new ways for manufacturers to succeed.
“It is highly recommended for other companies to utilize federal funding and local and state organizations such as SLCC, SBDC and MEP,” Guidry said. “They provide knowledge and insight to assist in achieving your goals. We cannot say enough for the services provided from SLCC, SBDC and MEP. They were phenomenal.”