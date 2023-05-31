Local wing-stop and restaurant Smitty’s Wings will close its doors on Friday.
The restaurant posted to Facebook Wednesday to say it would be “closing indefinitely” at its location at 2424 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. It’s the end of a run for a local eatery that moved to its current location three years ago.
“Come see us (in) our last few days to celebrate the end of this journey,” the post read.
The restaurant is owned by Craig Smith, who has been in the restaurant business since 1985. He started as a drive-thru in New Iberia before moving to several locations across Lafayette, including his recent location at 3822 W. Congress St.
It’s the latest local restaurant to close its doors in the Lafayette area in recent months. Others include Grub Burger Bar, The Point Seafood & Steakhouse, La Pizzeria in Carencro, Lotus Garden and The Pond Bar & Grill in Youngsville.