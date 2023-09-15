A luxury apartment complex in south Lafayette has been sold for $16.65 million, land records show.
An LLC registered to The Medve Group of Irving, Texas, bought The Highlands of Grand Pointe apartments, 3601 Kaliste Saloom Road, from an LLC registered to Inland Real Estate Group of Companies of Chicago, land records show.
The Medve Group already owns three multi-family properties in Lafayette: The Arts at Broussard Crossing, 111 Edie Ann Drive in Broussard; The Grove at Plantation, 211 Liberty Ave.; and The Plantation at Lafayette, 211 Liberty Ave.
Inland bought the property in 2013 for $14.525 million, records show.
The complex made headlines in 2016 when it suffered significant damage during the flood of 2016.