Members of the communities that shaped Lafayette Parish over the last 200 years will speak during an event at the Acadiana Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Part of the parish’s bicentennial celebration, the event, "Ensemble On est Lafayette: Stories of the Communities of Lafayette Parish" will include stories and histories from members of the Acadian & French, Atakapa-Ishak, African American, Coco Tribe of Canneci Tinne, Creole, Jewish, Lebanese and Spanish communities at the ACA, 101 W. Vermilion St.
The event is an effort to “discuss our shared history from different perspectives so that we can all better understand who we are, how we got to where we are and know our history,” the ACA’s announcement indicates.
Admission is free.