A wholesale flour mill and bakery will soon be adding to the fragrant scent of downtown Lafayette, which is regularly infused with the smell of loaves from Evangeline Maid and Langlinais Bakery.
Straw Cove Baking Company is expected to open in September at 111 Monroe St. in the La Place neighborhood.
"We really wanted to be a part of the growth and rejuvenation of this area," said Dené Carroll, who is handling the business and marketing side of the operation. "We live near the bakery. It was all very intentional."
Morgan Angelle, who is the expert baker, said the neighborhood fosters her creativity. It's also a place where she and Carroll, her business and life partner, feel welcome.
"We are very in favor of making what is old new again," Angelle said. "We kind of fell in love with this space, and we both are super excited to be part of what is new in these old spaces again. We want to be part of downtown."
The bakery is named for a hamlet called L'anse aux Pailles where Carroll's grandparents lived. The French name of the community, which is located a few miles south of Ville Platte, translates to Straw Cove.
"It's a very special place," said Carroll, who grew up on Lafayette's north side. "I spent a lot of time there growing up, and then when we started dating, I was lucky enough to be able to be able to bring Morgan out a couple of times while they were still there. She kind of fell in love with it, too."
Angelle, a Breaux Bridge native who studied culinary arts, helped to open Buck & Johnny's in Breaux Bridge before moving to New Orleans, where she delved deeper into the art of bread baking at Pizza Domenica and Bellegarde Bakery. Angelle and Carroll always planned to return to Acadiana.
"There was a lot more opportunity in New Orleans," Angelle said. "But the goal was always to come back here."
Bellegarde is a wholesale bakery space in New Orleans similar to what Angelle is bringing to Lafayette.
"I traveled a lot and learned about the small industry within the big industry," Angelle said of her time at Bellegarde. "Bakers like me are trying to get away from unknown ingredients."
All Straw Cove bread will begin with a sourdough base. In addition to rustic sourdough loaves, the opening menu will include bagels, baguettes, brioche, ciabatta and traditional sliced bread.
While the majority of Angelle and Caroll's business will focus on milling flour and baking for local retailers like grocery stores and restaurants, Straw Cove will also offer classes for those interested in learning the art of bread baking and pasta making.
"People want to spend three or four hours with someone at a bakery in a professional setting learning how to make sourdough on a Saturday," Angelle said. "Yes, it's fun and all, but there's a time to be serious about it."
Straw Cove will have the only stone mill in the state, according to Angelle and Carroll.
Louisiana isn't exactly known for fields of wheat, so they're sourcing raw ingredients from farms in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.
To start, they're aiming to mill four to six varieties of grain, or about 30% of the grains they will use in their baked goods. They're also planning to sell their milled flour to local bakeries.
"Over time, we would like to do more and more," Angelle said. "And we would like to grow and add a second mill. We're at a bit of a disadvantage because we're in south Louisiana, so we have to bring all of it in. But we deserve to have it too, and it's accessible to us now."