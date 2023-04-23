SCORE to host startup finance seminar Wednesday
Louisiana SCORE will hold a free virtual seminar on basic finances for startup businesses from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The event covers such topics as critical record keeping, income and expense projections, cash flow analysis, collections and general ledger.
To register, go to score.org/batonrougearea.
Southern Ag Center to hold annual business development and procurement conference
The Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center will hold its 18th Annual Business Development and Procurement Conference from May 15 to May 18 at L’Auberge Hotel & Casino, Baton Rouge.
The Ag Center is partnering with the Southern Law Center’s Minority Business Development Agency for this year's event. The conference is aimed at helping minority businesses, woman-owned companies, disadvantaged businesses and veteran-owned enterprises learn about contracting opportunities.
The event is free. To register, go to lasmallbizconference.vfairs.com/.
Smalls Sliders opens Denham Springs restaurant
Smalls Sliders has opened a restaurant at 2302 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs.
The location is owned by franchisee Blain Bech, who plans to open several more Smalls Sliders.
This is the seventh location for Smalls Sliders. The chain is set to open restaurants in Lafayette and Marrero in the next few months and has more than 40 locations in the development pipeline.
Smalls Sliders opened its first restaurant in Baton Rouge in 2019.
The Denham restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
CST expanding into Lake Charles
CST Multifamily Real Estate Services is building two affordable housing developments in Lake Charles.
The Denham Springs company will spend nearly $75 million on The Reserve at Power Place and Morningside at Gerstner Place, both slated to open in late 2024 or early 2025.
The Reserve at Power Place is a 144-unit modern apartment development with one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units.
Morningside at Gerstner Place is a development for those 55 and up. It will feature 145 one- and two-bedroom units and is located one block from The Reserve at Power Place.
Tulane launches full-time MBA curriculum
Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business has a new full-time MBA curriculum set to begin in the fall.
The STEM-designated program leverages Freeman’s established strengths while delivering the knowledge, skills and experience sought by today’s top employers.
The new format divides the semesters into two seven-week terms, which significantly expands the breadth of content without increasing the total number of credit hours.
In addition to finance and business analytics, the curriculum offers new concentrations in sustainability and strategy & marketing.
Students will have the opportunity to pursue a variety of joint-degree options, including a two-year MBA/master of sustainable real estate development, a two-and-a-half year MBA/master of management in energy, a three-year MBA/master of health administration, a four-year JD/MBA and a five-year MD/MBA.
For information about the program and curriculum, visit freeman.tulane.edu/graduate/full-time-mba.