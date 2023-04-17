A Baton Rouge company that built a 164-unit luxury apartment in Youngsville has bought property next to it for a second phase.
Amesbury Companies paid just under $1.5 million for 3.7 acres next to the Sugar Mill Villas, at 1931 Chemin Metairie Road, for what is listed as Sugar Mill Villas II, land records show. Youngs Industries Inc. was the seller.
The company will build 93 units in four buildings that will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units, Amesbury founder Robert Peek said. It will be directly connected to the amenities in the first phase.
Amesbury initially paid just over $1.8 million for the 6 ½ acres for Sugar Mill Villas in 2020. It opened a year later and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and other amenities.
"Youngsville continues to grow, and the demand for additional residential units is high," Peek said. "The city and residents have been very supportive of Sugar Mill Villas."
Amesbury has similar multi-family developments in Baton Rouge, Gonzales and Prairieville.