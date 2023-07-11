Brookshire Grocery, the parent company of Super 1 Foods stores, has entered into an agreement to sell the 120 pharmacies inside its stores to Walgreens, company officials announced.
The transaction will mean most of the in-store pharmacies will remain open and be converted to Walgreens locations with a select few slated to close, Brookshire officials noted. The deal includes pharmacy customer prescription files and related pharmacy inventory.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“We are excited to take this next step with Walgreens to strengthen our pharmacies and further our commitment to our employee-partners and customers that make up our BGC family,” Brookshire chairman and CEO Brad Brookshire said. “The pharmacy industry has become increasingly complex over the past few years, and it was important to us to find a business leader that has the capabilities to focus on providing exceptional pharmacy services and value to our customers.”
The move follows the acquisition from 2020 when CVS bought all 1,672 Target pharmacies in 2020 and began operating them as a store-within-a-store under the CVS brand.
The locations set to close were not identified, but customers will be notified of those that will and patient files will be transferred to either another in-store pharmacy or another Walgreens location, company officials said. Both companies will help displaced employees find jobs in other BGC or Walgreens locations.
The deal does not include the Brookshire properties in Oklahoma, company officials said.
Brookshire operates 13 Super 1 Foods stores in Acadiana, including two stores in Lafayette and one in Carencro, Scott and Youngsville, with another planned for Lafayette.