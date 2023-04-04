Another Super 1 Foods store will open in Lafayette.
Brookshire Grocery Co., the parent company of the Super 1 Foods supermarkets, announced it will move into the space held by Shoppers Value at 2240 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in the Marketplace Plaza. The company did not announce an estimated open date for the store.
The space has been vacant since Shoppers Value closed its doors in September, citing the reduction in sales due to the highway construction nearby.
It will be the third store in the city of Lafayette with others at 3747 Ambassador Caffery Parkway and 215 W. Willow St., which recently underwent an exterior renovation. It will be the first store to open since it opened the Scott and Youngsville stores in 2017.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 9 a.m. Wednesday for the grand reopening of the Willow Street store. The event will also feature the company’s 13-foot motorized Big Grocery Cart.
“We are very excited about this opportunity to further serve the Lafayette community,” chair and company CEO Brad Brookshire said. “We have served Lafayette since 1996 and look forward to a great future ahead with an expanded team in the community. This new store will be a testament to our company’s plans for growth and commitment to outstanding customer service.”
The store will fill a somewhat underserved area of Lafayette as many stores along the city’s northern edge have closed in past years. The census tracts to the north were identified as low-income areas in which a significant number of residents must travel more either more than 1 mile in an urban setting or more than 10 miles in a rural setting to the nearest supermarket, according to USDA figures from 2019.
The Lafayette area has had a string of supermarket opening announcements, including the Aldi stores that opened in south Lafayette and near the Louisiana Avenue exit and the Rouses Market under construction along Camellia Boulevard. Aldi also bought land across from the Walmart Supercenter on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
The full-scale supermarket, which will be the 51st Super 1 Foods location, will be similar to others with fresh meats, produce and other items and feature curbside service. It will employ 150.
The company, which was named as a Great Place to Work since 2020, last year began leasing a warehouse space at 101 Commission Blvd. to be utilized during hurricanes or other times of crisis, a company spokesperson said.
Super 1 Foods has 13 stores in Acadiana, including two stores in Lafayette and one in Carencro, Scott and Youngsville.