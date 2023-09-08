Commercial alterations
CAFÉ: 2429 W. Congress St., Suite D, description, none listed; applicant, Incredible Smoothie Café; contractor, business owner; $22,000.
RETAIL: 2240 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, remodel of Super 1 Foods Store; applicant, Brookshire Grocery Co.; contractor, Traxler Construction, $3.1 million.
RETAIL: 222 St. Nazaire Road, Suite H, Broussard, description, vape shop; applicant, Big Joe’s Vape Shop; contractor, Pride Contractors; $405,000.
New commercial
COFFEE BAR: 2015 Cameron St., description, pre-constructed building that will be updated; applicant, She Brews It; contractor, business owner; $40,000.
Commercial demolition
GYM: 421 Carmel Drive, description, gym demolition at Holy Rosary site; applicant, Alvin Noel; contractor, none listed; no value listed.
New residential
223 Gunter Grass Court, no builder listed, $250,000.
211 Resthaven Way, DSLD, $205,110.
135 Cranston Court, DSLD, $128,790.