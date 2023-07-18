A sushi restaurant will open in the Centerpiece Shopping Center later this year.
Ahi Sushi will open at 5520 Johnston St., Suite G1, by the end of the year and specialize in sushi and hibachi, said a spokesman with Alexandria-based D’Argent Companies, which owns the shopping center.
The owners are a local family who own other restaurants in the area. It will go into the space recently held by BodyFactory.
D'Argent Companies bought the 45,000-square-foot shopping center last year for $6.3 million.