A Lafayette apartment complex near Cajun Field has been sold for $10.95 million.
The Axis Lafayette, 200 Theater St., was sold to an LLC registered to Capstone Real Estate Investments of Birmingham, Alabama, land records show. The seller was Campus Apartments of Philadelphia.
The Axis has several three-story buildings and features two-, three- and four-bedroom units and other amenities.
The complex has changed hands a couple times in recent years, most recently in 2007 when Campus Apartments bought it from an LLC registered to Dallas-based JLP Partners for $16.63 million.
Capstone also owns the 205-unit The Quarters in the Freetown area, having built that despite public opposition in 2006.