Popular Baton Rouge restaurant The Chimes could open it Lafayette location later this month.
The target date to open is Sept. 25, said company general manager Jonathan Thiery. The Chimes will anchor the 66,000-square-foot mixed use development at the corner of Kaliste Saloom Road and Camellia Boulevard.
Renderings indicate the restaurant will be 14,000 square feet and seat 350 people.
A longstanding outside restaurant just off the LSU campus, The Chimes now has a second Baton Rouge location and a Covington location. It offers salads, seafood, hamburgers and sandwiches.
It will anchor a development that will include a Super Chix Chicken & Custard restaurant along with a specialized fitness center and a wellness spa and health clinic.
The Chimes co-owner Tyler Hood bought the property in November 2018 for an undisclosed amount, records show.