The Sears brand in Louisiana will soon go away as the struggling retailer announced Wednesday it will close its Home & Life store in Lafayette.
The company has not made any formal announcement, but on Wednesday the store had going out of business signs posted in the store at 4405 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
It’s unknown when the store will close its doors.
The store opened nearly four years ago as one of three stores in the U.S. under the Home & Life brand. One of those two — the store in Anchorage, Alaska — has closed and reports indicate the Overland Park, Kansas store will also close along with four other stores.
The closures come after all the Sears Hometown stores, including the last two in Louisiana, closed earlier this year.
The Lafayette store offers appliances, mattresses, home services and connected home products.
If those store close, it would leave Sears with only 11 stores across the U.S., multiple outlets have reported. Sears has three stores in California, three in Florida and one each in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington.