It’s a pretty routine thing for a group of visitors to empty out of a large tour bus in downtown St. Martinville. Sometimes they are French, and they may even peek into the Duchamp Opera House, located across the street from the city’s biggest attraction, the St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church.
But if they ask about what’s going on at the opera house, its new owner, St. Martinville native Mike LeBlanc, will engage. His grandmother spoke real French — not Cajun French, he noted — and often conversed with French tourists years ago, but nowadays he will try his best to converse via translator on his smart phone.
LeBlanc and his father, John, bought Duchamp Opera House last fall and have continued to rehab the building with the hopes of putting it back into commerce. First built in 1830, the building is believed to be the oldest in Acadiana and the oldest surviving opera house building in the country.
Now the 7,000-square-foot, two-story building will be used as an event space with some short-term residential suites, LeBlanc said. The event spaces could be ready later this year, and the suites could be available by mid-2024, he said.
“It took us a while to figure out what we were going to do with the building,” LeBlanc said. “But the feedback from the public and the city (was), we really need a place to have events. We need some lodging because we have all these tourists, but there are no accommodations for them. So they’ll go to these neighboring cities and spend their money. If we can keep some of that revenue here, it helps everybody.”
The LeBlancs’ purchase of the building was a welcome event for city officials, who were fortunate to have the building donated to them when brothers Willie and Zerben Bienvenu, who operated a store in the bottom floor for decades, handed it over in 1998.
It underwent a major renovation in 2001. Then the upstairs regularly hosted theater productions by the Evangeline Players while the downstairs housed a gift shop. But the building eventually became a financial burden, costing the city $50,000 a year to own it and operate the gift shop, and city officials put it on the market about a year ago.
Little interest followed, said Jennifer Stelly, executive director of the St. Martin Economic Development Authority, and the city was about to relist it when the LeBlancs showed interest.
“When we were marketing it, I was brainstorming what it could be and I really couldn’t think of something it couldn’t be,” she said. “You could do an event space. The upstairs is beautiful. You could have weddings there. You could have showers there. The only drawback is the parking situation, but that’s just the nature of downtown.”
The building is one of the more historic attractions in the city, which is often considered the birthplace of Cajun culture and was dubbed “Le Petit Paris” for the number of French royalists who moved to the area to escape the French revolution.
The area was inhabited by exiled French-Canadians in 1765, but it wasn’t until 60 years later that the city reached peak prosperity as Bayou Teche became a popular route for steamboats and New Orleans residents arrived during the summers to during yellow fever seasons.
The opera house was built using bricks that were formed on site, and New Orleans opera companies performed there from the mid- to late 19th century until the Bienvenu brothers bought it in 1918, reports indicate.
Today, the building remains is good shape thanks to the renovation 20 years ago. It’s needed work on the roof — which is supported by a Norman truss, a popular design believed to be brought to Louisiana by settlers from France, and includes an interior gutter system — along with plumbing and electrical work.
The building, LeBlanc noted, once had an alley between it and the neighboring building that was believed to be part of a path used to transport visitors arriving from steamboats on Bayou Teche.
The LeBlancs have applied for the Louisiana Economic Development office’s Restorative Tax Abatement program, which offers up to 10 years of property tax abatement for renovations and improvements on existing commercial buildings.
“Since my childhood this place has been here,” said LeBlanc, who attended Trinity Catholic School nearby and whose mom once operated a jewelry store next door. “My dad and I like the old stuff — older houses and projects we’ve completed in the past. This isn’t a big money-making venture. This is more of a passion. If the place can support its utility bills and all the bills that go along with it and we can do a solid for the building — stop the roof leaks, protect the brick — hopefully it can go another 200 years.”
The activity is the latest that’s happened in the city’s downtown area, Stelly noted, including the popular Studio Gallery and Coffee Bar that opened in 2020 near the Evangeline Oak site. The owner of the building next to the opera house has expressed interest in renovating the upstairs for overnight stays, LeBlanc noted.
The city has for years had a historic district commission, but it has since reformed and members “have some energy about them” that have kickstarted other projects, Stelly said.
“I think their new energy is starting to light a fire under some property owners,” she said. “There’s a little bit of excitement about what those buildings could be and what downtown could be again.”