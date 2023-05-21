A longtime Cajun restaurant south of Jeanerette announced it will close after 95 years.
The owners of the Yellow Bowl, 19466 LA 182, said Saturday in a social media post this week will be its last and the eatery on the banks of Bayou Teche in St. Mary Parish will close May 28. Citing repairs and maintenance issues, rising food costs, labor shortage and “skyrocketing” insurance costs, the restaurant that dates back to 1927 can no longer operate, the owner said.
“I truly hate that a legend will be lost on my watch, but I have no doubt that our loyal patrons will continue to tell their stories of their time at the YB,” the post read. “I know I will. With over 95 years of history, how could that not happen? I will never forget the wonderful staff and customers I have met along the way.”
The Yellow Bowl, which retained its Prohibition-era name over the years that was code for places that served alcohol, was a landmark roadside eatery in south Louisiana for years, known for its shrimp, oysters, softshell crab and crawfish bisque, reports indicate.
One States-Item review in 1976 referred to it as “one of the most engaging Cajun restaurants, and one of the most successful" and noted its crawfish dinner, crawfish cocktail and fried frog legs and crawfish pattie.