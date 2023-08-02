Owners of the large mixed-use development planned for corner of Johnston Street and Mount Vernon Road have signed a deal with a national chain sandwich shop and have other businesses in negotiations.
The Forum, a $50 million project launched for Sneaker Politics owner Derek Curry at the site of the old Grand Marche shopping center, will have a Jersey Mike’s Subs, Curry announced.
Unveiled in late 2021, The Forum will include seven buildings that will house up to 14 tenants and 35,000 square feet over 8.44 acres. It will house a Legends location as well as a Sneaker Politics store.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, under the direction of franchisees Ken Bordelon and John Gremillion, will also open a location near the Dave & Busters in the Ambassador Town Center. The chain was ranked No. 4 among franchises in the U.S. by Entrepreneur magazine and has over 2,500 locations across the country.
The restaurant will have a pick-up window and could open in October, Bordelon said.
“We think the location is great and the aesthetic of the building is fantastic,” he said in a recorded statement. “It’s something new and unique to Lafayette, and we were very excited to plant our first flag in Lafayette at that location.”