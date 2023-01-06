A Chinese restaurant on the west side of Lafayette will close its doors next week.
The owners of Lotus Garden, 2865 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 137, announced on Facebook that they will close Wednesday after the business was sold.
Lotus Garden offers Chinese cuisine along with Vietnamese pho and sushi, according to its website.
“We sincerely appreciate all our friends’ support and friendship in the past seven years,” the post read.
It’s the latest in a string of restaurant closings in Lafayette and the region. Over 30 shut their doors last year, according to a list compiled by The Acadiana Advocate.