La Creperie Bistro, which opened seven years ago in Parc Lafayette, will close due to its space being sold.
The eatery located at 1921 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 116 posted to Facebook on Monday it will close May 28 after its suite was sold last month to Haydel Group LLC of Houma, which is registered to Dr. Michael Haydel of Haydel Spine Pain & Wellness, records show.
EM Property Investments LLC of Lafayette was the seller. No other parts of the building were part of the sale.
The new owner chose not to renew the restaurant’s lease, which expires June 30, and plans to open a women’s boutique in that space.
“We are deeply saddened our lease will not be renewed,” the post read. “It has been an honor to serve this community, and we are grateful for the memories and relationships formed through our time serving the Acadiana area.”
The owner are “actively exploring different opportunities” to relocate the business, the post read.
La Creperie's menu is a fusion of the classical French sweet and savory crepes from Brittany, France combined with with flavors from several parts of the world and tailored to local tastes, according to its website.