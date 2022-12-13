A Wing Stop will open in the Country View Shopping Center in Broussard.
The outlet was granted a building permit from the city of Broussard to open at 1137 S. Bernard Road, Unit J, records show.
It will be in the 10-acre, multi-use development at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Bernard Road, which will be near the Coterie Restaurant and Oyster Bar that was announced back in May and a Fat Pat’s Bar and Grill.
The 14,000-square-foot Country View is also home to a UPS Store, Code Ninjas, Beau Soliel Nutrition, H&M Studio, Blush Boutique, All State, PJ's Coffee. Future plans include another 14,000 Square foot strip center with additional buildings for sale/lease.
Wingstop had 40 net new openings in the third quarter along with a 17.7 increase in sales, company officials reported. The company is expected to have a record year for restaurant development.