Grub Burger Bar, which opened in 2014 just outside River Ranch, has closed.
It’s unknown when the eatery at 1905 Kaliste Saloom Road Suite 101 in the Parc Lafayette shopping center closed. A voice message at the restaurant indicated it has closed permanently, but social media posts indicated the closing may have come over the weekend.
The restaurant specialized in gourmet hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads and other items, including a chicken sandwich topped with macaroni and cheese and bacon which was called The Hot Mess.
Grub Burger Bar has one other location in College Station, Texas. The brand was purchased last year by Austin-based Hopdoddy Burger Bar, which had 32 restaurants in five states at the time of the acquisition, one industry website reported.
Grub Burger Bar had 19 locations in five states when the deal closed.
It’s not known if the Lafayette location will reopen as a Hopdoddy Burger Bar.
Hopdoddy has one Louisiana location in Shreveport.