A national homebuilder will construct about 250 homes in Lafayette Parish as part of an effort to build 600 across south Louisiana.
Century Communities, a Colorado-based company that is one of the top national homebuilders who also specializes in online sales, will build developments in Carencro, Scott and Lafayette along with others in New Iberia, Sulphur and Baton Rouge.
Prices will start in the low $200,000s, company officials said.
Projects include:
Kilchrest: 300 Kilchrist Road, Carencro. The former Summerlin Estates project, the project will feature 137 single-family homes with either three or four bedrooms, two-bay garages and up to 1,773 square feet.
WestBend Ridge: 107 Westbend Ridge, Lafayette. The project will feature 70 townhomes featuring two bedrooms, 2 ½ bathrooms and up to 1,339 square feet.
Mills Terrace: 206 Gaynor Drive, Scott. It will feature 31 single-family homes with either three or four bedrooms, two-bay garages and up to 1,773 square feet.
Timberstone Estates: The corner of Timberstone Drive and Ave Belle Terre, New Iberia. It will have 59 single-family homes with either three or four bedrooms, two-bay garages and up to 1,773 square feet.
Century Complete's streamlined and modernized "Buy Now" process allows for buyers to quickly find and purchase a quality new home online.
"We're excited to fill the need for high-quality, affordable homes in fast-growing locations across Louisiana," said Greg Huff, president of Century Complete. "Offering floor plans available through our industry-leading online homebuying process, these new communities will make it easy for area homebuyers to find and purchase the right new home for their needs and lifestyle."