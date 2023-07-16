All it takes is seven seconds.
In seven seconds, the typical person makes 11 impressions when he or she first meets someone, said diversity consultant Vincent R. Brown. In those seven seconds, a person has already made assumptions and decided if that person is going to be in or out.
Brown, speaking at the CivicCon Acadiana event hosted by One Acadiana on Wednesday, noted how if people can get past that seventh second, they can find things out about people that can eventually lead to conversations and connections.
So when it comes to luring and retaining young talent to Lafayette, especially if it those talented people look or act differently than what most people, it’s crucial to get past those seven seconds.
“The way our brain works, we think we have already figured each other out,” Brown told the audience at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. “Because I can see you and I think I already know you and my brain starts to working and I think I have figured you out.
“All I am asking is to go to eight seconds to get behind what you think you can see. Because what’s behind what you think you can see might be the next best relationship in your life.”
Brown has been in the diversity and inclusion lane for over 35 years, including the consulting company he founded in 2012 following 24 years of helping create one of the largest diversity and inclusion firms in the world.
Nowadays, he noted, he works more with companies who make diversity and inclusion a high priority and less with those who were “just checking the boxes.” Clients now include health care companies, nonprofits and even some construction companies, he said.
Those companies believe firmly that people are their most important assets, and the challenge is creating an environment for all people to reach their fullest potential.
Brown’s keys to success are
- Create a sense of belonging
- Demonstrate the value of each person
- Slow down, pause and reflect
- Dialogue and listen with intention
- Speak their language first.
“If you don’t feel like you belong, do you think you’re going to do your best work?” he said. “Do you think you’re going to be creative? Now juxtapose that to when you feel like you do belong. That changes everything, right?
“We’ve got to make sure they feel like they belong, that we see them, that we hear them and that we value them. This idea of belonging is so important.”