Tides Medical of Lafayette was one of 10 companies honored as Louisiana Growth Leaders at the 2023 Spotlight Louisiana event.
Louisiana Economic Development issued the awards, which are selected by a statewide panel of economic development professionals who evaluate businesses in the LED Growth Network on community involvement and business success. Criteria include growth, strategy, innovation, philanthropy and leadership.
“This group of business leaders is a true representation of Louisiana’s dynamic small business community,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “The companies and business leaders being honored are committed to building the state’s economy while also strengthening their local communities. It is businesses like these that make Louisiana such a great place to live and do business.”
Founded in 2010, Tides Medical manufactures versatile skin grafts derived from donated birth tissue to treat a variety of medical conditions, including diabetic foot ulcers, chronic wounds, burns, Mohs surgery and various surgical applications. It has had a year-over-year growth of 70% over the last three years, and the company has marketed its products in all 50 states and Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
It employs about 100 and recently announced plans to add another 40.