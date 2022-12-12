Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month.
Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
He spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about his book and his life. You can listen to their conversation here.
“People need to know there are resources, whether it is a friend, coach or clinic,” he said. “There are so many good things here in Lafayette.”
Cormier graduated from St. Thomas More and played basketball at LSU alongside Shaquille O’Neal and Chris Jackson under legendary coach Dale Brown. He went on to graduate from LSU Med School and was a neurosurgery resident at the University of Alabama at Birmingham for six years where he trained in complex spinal surgery.
Since 2014, he has been listed in the “Leading Physicians of the World” for neurosurgery and recognized as an international expert in brain injury and concussion. He has been awarded the Castle Connolly Top Doctor in the field of Neurosurgery, and recently served as the 19th President of the Society of Brain Mapping and Therapeutics, an international organization working with experts to improve the diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of patients afflicted with neurological disorders.
O’Neal, he said, remains a friend and is quoted on the back of the book: “What’s up, Doc? Jason Cormier is definitely one guy who can say, ‘I got skillz on the basketball court, on the race track, behind the turntables, and in the operating room. He could say it but his actions say it for him. Now he shows you how you can do it too.”