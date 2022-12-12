Mandez Seafood, Bar and Grill, which has one location in Lafayette, will open a Youngsville location in the space that recently housed the restaurant Bouree.
Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter announced the move over the weekend. The restaurant, owned by Jeff and Renee Hernandez and located at 110 Doucet Road, will open in the Mill Commons spot at 1821 Chemin Metairie Road.
The restaurant is expected to open in February, Ritter said. Its current space offers hamburgers, paninis, wraps, seafood and other items.
Bouree announced its closure last month.