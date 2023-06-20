denny's

The Denny's location in Lake Charles

The lineup of businesses set to open in the second phase of the Ambassador Town Center just grew longer as a Denny’s location will open.

The franchisee recently made it official to open in a development at the corner of Creek Farm Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway owned by local developer Phil Devey.

Also in the development will be a Jet Coffee and a Jersey Mike’s Subs.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants, totaling 1,594 worldwide at the end of March.

Last month the company reported a 13.9% growth in total revenue in the first quarter compared to a year ago with same-restaurant sales up 8.4%. It opened five locations in the quarter and remodeled another eight.

It currently has six locations in Louisiana.

