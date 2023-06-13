Scooter’s Coffee, a growing drive-thru coffee chain, will open in the Westmark Shopping Center on Congress Street in Lafayette.
Franchisee Jessie Fontenot will open a location at 2492 Congress St. in front of the Hub City Fitness Elite, a source indicated.
The property was granted a demolition permit earlier this month by Lafayette Consolidated Government, documents show.
Based in Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee now has over 600 locations in 29 states after 100 have come on line since December, according to one industry report. The company is also trying to capitalize on a trend of high-speed service in the coffee industry.
Other companies are expanding the drive-thru coffee concept. Starbucks is placing on emphasis on high-returning drive-thru locations, while Dutch Bros. Coffee, which has a similar concept to Scooter’s, now 671 stores in the U.S. with hopes of reaching 800 by the end of the year.