Foot Locker, which has a store in the Acadiana Mall and 17 stores in Louisiana, announced it will close over 500 of its shopping mall stores as its pivots to different business strategy, multiple outlets reported this week.
The company unveiled its new “Lace Up” that its hopes to grow revenue to $9.5 billion in 2026 and diversify its brand portfolio while embracing standalone stores and offering a wider array of shoes for sneaker lovers, CBS News reported this week. It also plans to open hundreds of new concept stores as part of the strategy.
Plans call for closing 400 Foot Locker stores along with 125 Champs stores by the end of 2026. Champs also has a store in the Acadiana Mall, one of eight in Louisiana.
This week Foot Locker reported a slight drop in sales in the fourth quarter while net income dropped to $19 million after it reported $103 million in net income in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Shares of the company’s stock, which dropped to nearly $24 in July, were valued at $39 on Thursday morning.