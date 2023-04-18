The Point Seafood and Steakhouse, which opened four years ago in Broussard, has closed effective immediately.
The owners posted on social media Monday the closure of the eatery, 811 Albertson Parkway, Suite O, in the Broussard Commons shopping center. No reason was given.
“With heavy hearts we are having to announce our immediate closure,” the post read. “It has been a privilege to serve y’all these past four years. I’m proud and thankful of my staff and family.“
The restaurant was started by co-owners Candace Cooper and Jacob Sonnier in a former Chinese buffet space and employed 30. Back then Cooper said it was her dream of almost 25 years to open a restaurant.
It offered a wide range of seafood items but was popular for its oysters.