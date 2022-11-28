Jason P. Reed wants to spark a renaissance among modern fiction writers in south Louisiana.
A native of Eunice and author of two novels set in Acadiana, Reed is now living in Belgium while employed as a civilian with the Department of Defense. But he’s noticed there is a curiosity among people in the U.S. and internationally about south Louisiana.
Reed founded New Bayou Books and is looking to partner with other writers to help publish works by authors writing about contemporary south Louisiana.
He spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
“In South Louisiana, we have our own food, our own music, we even have our own visual art,” he said. “But we have work to do when it comes to modern, contemporary literature that speaks to the region. Certainly, there are giants in the field, such as James Lee Burke. But not many others that feature South Louisiana.”
Reed’s first book, Tattoos and Tans, is about Curtis Laroux, a tattoo artist who had lived away for 10 years and moved back to Eunice to open the town’s first tattoo parlor, causing much consternation among local business owners. Reed, who made a goal of writing five books by his 50th birthday, expects to publish his third novel in early 2023.
“I believe in two things: There are amazing, unknown writers hiding in the shadows of every parish in South Louisiana,” he said. “I want to inspire them to get serious about their writing. And there is a market for these books. Think about the advantage of buying locally. The market for south Louisiana literature is based upon the same premise.”
Reed can be reached at revolution@newbayoubooks.com.