A Youngsville restaurant that reopened earlier this year after suffering fire damage has closed for good.
Bouree Restaurant, located at 1821 Chemin Metairie Parkway and owned by Tony and Tina Robertson, had closed for over a year while the building’s interior had to be gutted after the fire.
The Robertsons first opened the restaurant in 2019.
“It is with great sadness that we announce we have made the decision to close Bourrée Restaurant,” the restaurant’s social media post read. “This will be a permanent closing. We would like to thank everyone for the support of our restaurant.”