Ton’s Drive-In in Broussard will open a downtown Lafayette location in a space inside the former Jefferson Street Pub building.
The restaurant, which dates back to 1963 when it opened under the ownership of Alton “Ton” Girouard and his wife, Rosemary, will open in the space that was the side bar of the building, which property owner Chris Granger bought in April, Granger said.
It’s not known when the location will open.
The restaurant, 101 W. Main St., earlier this month celebrated its 60th anniversary. Hollie Girouard, granddaughter of the owners, operates the restaurant, which specializes in breakfast and lunch.
“We are so grateful to our community for the continued support and love over the last 60 years,” the restaurant’s Facebook post read.