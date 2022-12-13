A hiking trip to Alaska showed Todd Ardoin the power of a popular Louisiana brand.
As the creative director for 30 years for Tony Chachere’s, Ardoin had his company logo on a luggage tag miles away from his home state when someone spotted it and couldn’t help but strike up a conversation.
“She said, ‘Oh my God, where did you get that?” Ardoin recalled. “She’s like, ‘That’s Tony’s. That’s Tony’s. You have no idea how much I love that product.’ They know that can. When they see that, they get so excited.”
It’s the iconic green can of Tony Chachere’s Creole seasoning that has become a staple in Louisiana kitchens and beyond since it debuted 50 years ago. As a tribute to that legacy, Tony Chachere’s Famous Creole Cuisine opened a gift shop, Mr. Tony’s Country Store, at its headquarters just off Interstate 49 in Opelousas.
Company CEO Don Chachere Jr., the founder’s eldest grandson, and others with the family-owned business joined community leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the business on Tuesday.
The small wood-frame building attached to the front of the company's headquarters includes a variety of items ranging from cookbooks to coffee mugs to apparel. This is only the first phase of development, said Celeste Chachere, the company’s marketing director and founder's great-granddaughter.
Other features include a movie theater that plays films about how Tony’s products are made and of the history of the Cajun food culture in Acadiana. It also has a lookout area where visitors can view the production lines.
“It’s been a long time coming for us,” she said. “It’s a combination gift shop and archive. We’ve got the first copy of the cookbook ever printed and signed by Tony at the cash register, his original cash register from his pharmacy days back in the ‘40s. We’ve got a lot of historical artifacts, and we’re going to be adding to it all the time. There’s a lot more to come."
It’s the latest addition for the company after opening a 40,000-square-foot addition to house raw ingredients earlier this year. Sales remain higher than pre-pandemic numbers, she said, after spiking at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when restaurants either closed or were reduced to takeout only and stay-at-home orders forced people to eat at home more.
The company also added two production lines and an internal mezzanine in the main building. Employee count jumped from about 85 to 135 Tuesday, which puts it as the 14th-largest private employer in St. Landry Parish, data from the St. Landry Economic Development office indicates.
“From March to May of 2020, all of a sudden rice and spice (sales) were off the charts,” Celeste Chachere said. “In a matter of like five or six weeks, we probably saw business double. We couldn’t get ingredients in fast enough. It was a tough time to be in business, but you have to be really, really nimble. Luckily we were able to meet the demand.”
It also had to deal with supply chain issues, Ardoin noted. The different lines of seasonings have lids in a distinctive color, but for a stretch some left the warehouse with black lids because the correct colors were unavailable.
“When COVID hit, everything went through the roof over here,” he said. “We were scrambling to try to keep up with the demand. Our people did an amazing job. During COVID, the (loading area) was empty because as fast as we could product it, it was going straight on trucks.”
Sales during the holidays often peak , and the company’s employee count could rise up to 150 to help with the increase.
The company has had little employee turnover in recent years, according to Bill Rodier, executive director with the St. Landry Economic Development office. In an era when many companies are struggling to find and retain workers, Tony Chachere’s typically does not struggle with turnover in its workforce.
It’s also progressive when it comes to expanding its product line and markets. The company’s growth in its building — which was originally a Home Depot — since 2018 has been impressive, he said.
“They’re not content,” Rodier said. “They’re always looking for ways to grow and new markets for growth. I think it’s amazing for the parish, the fact that it’s one of the most highly recognizable brands in the state of Louisiana in our own backyard.”