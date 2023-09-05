Tennessee-based Tractor Supply is continuing with an aggressive expansion plan, which includes a store in Carencro, into more rural areas of the U.S.
The company, which opened a Scott location in 2017, has about 2,200 stores in the country and has accelerated its growth rate in the coming years with 70 stores to open by the end of the year, 80 planned for next year and about 90 a year starting in 2025, the Tennesseean reported.
The target will be 3,000 stores across the country.
The company is targeting new millennial homeowners who are moving to areas 30 or 45 minutes outside of the city centers, the report indicated.
Tractor Supply increased its net sales by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent earnings report, while gross profits increased 9.3%.
Construction on the Carencro store could begin in January, a spokesperson said.
“We believe we have a robust, distinct business model in an attractive market,” President & CEO Hal Lawton said.