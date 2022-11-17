A national travel website has named Lafayette as the No. 1 place to travel in the world.
Travel Lemming, an online travel guide that bills itself as a local guide to emerging destinations with over 6 million annual readers, listed Lafayette as top place among unexpected hidden gems and emerging destinations to visit in the world in 2023 as voted on by its group of over 25 writers and editors.
The list highlights areas "we think are poised to pop” next year, the website wrote. Lafayette was one of only two destinations in the U.S. to make the top 10.
The report indicates travelers should “take in the aromas of Creole cuisine and the rhythm of Cajun music while wandering this Southern city’s historic streets.” On any night in downtown Lafayette visitors can find Cajun and zydeco music performed by local artists, and “there’s no shortage of food and music festivals happening throughout the year.”
The best time to visit, it said, was between March and May and later between September and November.
As a native Louisianan, I only grew to appreciate Lafayette as an older adult living in Texas,” Travel Lemming writer Lana Sampa wrote. “Lafayette is the quintessential weekend getaway that offers eclectic treasure troves. Dare I say it? I may prefer Lafayette over New Orleans.”
“It is an honor to be recognized by Travel Lemming as the number one destination to visit in 2023,” said Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission. “We invite their 6 million plus readers to come experience the heart of Cajun and Creole Country and to become immersed in our world-renowned food, music and culture.”
Other destinations in the top five were Bhutan, Utila, Honduras; Ile Sainte Marie, Madagascar; and Kosovo. Detroit was ranked No. 10. The full list of 50 destinations includes seven in Europe, five in Asia, four in South America, four in Oceania, four in Africa, six in North America outside the U.S. and 20 in the U.S.
“2023 is shaping up to be the year of ‘revenge travel,’ as travelers venture farther and go bigger with their trips,” Travel Lemming CEO Nate Hake said. “Our unique list of 50 hidden gems is the perfect source of inspiration for that once-in-a-lifetime trip to somewhere unique.”