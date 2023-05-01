Home goods retailer Tuesday Morning announced it will close all its stores, including its 11 stores in Louisiana.
The troubled Dallas-based company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February for the second time in three years, but this time the filing comes with the news it will shut down its stores and start liquidation sales. It announced earlier this year it would close 250 stores across the country.
Its south Louisiana stores include:
- Lafayette: 3605 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite E
- Baton Rouge: 12694 Perkins Road,
- Baton Rouge: 3735 Perkins Road
- Baton Rouge: 6632 Jones Creek Road.
- Lake Charles: 3517 Ryan St.
- Metairie: 1801 Airline Drive.
- Slidell: 176 Gause Blvd. West