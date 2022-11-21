Tula Tacos + Amigos, the street taco restaurant that opened in downtown Lafayette three years ago, will close its doors for good this week, owners announced Monday.
The restaurant, part of the Social Entertainment portfolio of eateries, will remain open Tuesday and Wednesday before being shuttered, according to a statement posted on Facebook Monday.
The owners teased a new concept coming soon in the 2,200-square-foot space at 427 Jefferson St.
“Over the past three and a half years, we’ve made a lot of tacos, but we’ve made a whole lot more amigos,” the statement read. “And that’s why we’re sad to announce that TULA will soon be closing its doors for good. Our incredible crew has worked so hard putting smiles on your faces (and margaritas in your glasses). We’re incredibly proud of the entire team, and we’re so grateful for the opportunity to serve this community.”