Two buildings at the Four Corners area of Lafayette have been sold in separate deals for nearly $3 million.
Glomax LLC of DeRidder bought the former bank building at 1927 W. University Ave. along with the adjoining lots at the corner of University Avenue and Jeanne Street from JP Morgan Chase Bank in September, land records show.
The shopping center, Four Corners Plaza, was purchased by an unrelated group in a credit sale for $2.25 million from Florida-based Samco Properties last week, records show.
Glomax, which lists its officer as Muhammad A. Chaudry, lists its address as a convenience store/gas station in downtown DeRidder. The buyers are in the early stages of determining what they will do with the property, said Chaudry’s spokesman, Rehman Altaf.
The group will go before the Lafayette Consolidated Government’s city planning commission during its monthly meeting Dec. 19 for a preliminary plat approval. A LCG spokesman said the owners will request the property — which consists of five lots and zoned for commercial — be combined into one lot for commercial purposes.
No building permits have been filed, but early discussions with the developer indicate owners are considering a convenience store with gas sales, which is allowed in the current zoning, the spokesman said.
Altaf, however, indicated they are reviewing their options at this point.
“We are still doing our due diligence and trying to decide what would be the best business for that location,” he said. “We have not formally decided to put in any application for a gas station. If we do a gas station, it would be a very clean operation with a clean store.”
Altaf operates SMI Global in Beaumont Texas, where Chaudry is business partner as well, records show. SMI owns an RV rental and sales property in Beaumont.
Nearby residents, however, have voiced concern about the matter and believe a smoke shop/gas station business will be built at that site. Gigi Sonnier, who lives in the area, Sonnier said a Lafayette Consolidated Government planner reached out to her and told her that the business would become a “convenience store with gasoline sales.”
Improvement efforts in the area began in earnest two years ago when the old LessPay Motel was demolished to give way for the Bottle Art Lofts, a 105-unit affordable housing complex that was the biggest investment in that historic area of Lafayette in years.
Sonnier believes the business, if it is a gas station, will not be a good fit for the neighborhood, Sonnier said.
“We have families, children (and) elderlies on the back door of this piece of property and they would be greatly affected,” she said. “(It) would really just rob the character and safety and everything of our neighbors.”
Any business that would sell liquor and drug paraphernalia would put their neighborhood at increased risk at late night hours, she said. Altaf noted their business will not be open 24 hours a day and that their other gas station properties close at 11 p.m.
The nearby shopping center, meanwhile, at 2017 W. University Ave., purchased by Four Corners Plaza LLC, which lists Bassam Saeed Mohamed and three others as officers. Attempts to reach Mohamed were unsuccessful.
Others with the LLC are registered to several tobacco shops in the area, records show.