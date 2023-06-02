A study commissioned by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and released Thursday said the institution had a statewide economic impact of $2.7 billion in Fiscal Year 2022.
That total supports more than 34,600 jobs — 1 out of every 78 jobs in the state. UL’s $1.7 billion economic impact in Acadiana supports more than 25,100 jobs — 1 of every 15 jobs in the region.
“This means that 1 of every 78 jobs in Louisiana is supported by the activities of UL Lafayette and its students,” the report said.
Those are findings of an independent economic impact and investment analysis conducted by Lightcast, a global consulting firm that has worked in Louisiana before, including with UL’s sister schools.
UL said the company has conducted more than 2,800 economic impact studies for colleges and universities. This is the Lafayette campus' first economic impact study since 2017, spokesperson Christine Payton said. The study was initiated in the institution’s research office.
UL President Joseph Savoie commissioned the study, which he said underscores the university’s status as “a powerful, vital engine for economic and workforce development.”
In a statement, he said, “The report represents our strength as a significant contributor to the economic health of the region and state, and underscores opportunities for increasing our contributions. It also indicates that state funds provided to the University are investments that pay measurable dividends.”
The report said the study presented an economic impact analysis to measure the impact UL makes on the state and an investment analysis to measure the institution’s return on investment by students, taxpayers and society.
On the investment analysis side, study results showed that UL is a strong investment. The benefit-to-cost ratio for students is 4.2; 3.0 for taxpayers and 8.0 from a social perspective.
Students from the study period will receive $4.20 for each dollar they spend in expenses at UL, and in time and money they would have had if they had worked instead of studied. The students’ average annual internal rate of return is 13.9% — better than the stock market, the study suggests.
Study results show that because UL generates more taxpayer revenue than it spends on the university, investing in the university is an economic winner. Over the course of the students’ careers, earning money at an average higher rate than those students who didn’t attend, the students will contribute some $168.1 million in added taxes to Louisiana.
In addition to the extra taxes they will pay, the students will create savings of $49.3 million for the state because they will be more regularly employed, will need fewer welfare or unemployment benefits and will have fewer dealings with the justice system.
Ramesh Kolluru, vice president for Research, Innovation, and Economic Development, said the report affirms the university’s longstanding reputation as “a good investment.”
“The scope and reach of our impact and influence extends far beyond campus. And that instills confidence in our students, in our industry partners, and in our research collaborators. It also signals that we are better positioned than at any time in our history to grow exponentially in a range of areas, including scholarship, research and collaboration with outside entities,” he said in a statement.