The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s online MBA programs continue to feed the institution with enrolled students at a time when campuses nationwide are facing the impending threat of diminishing numbers.
Fortune magazine has ranked UL Lafayette’s online master’s of business administration at No. 54 in the United States, slightly down from last year but robust nonetheless. UL ranked No. 29 last year. But Robert Viguerie, associate business dean and MBA director, said many more universities sought a place in Fortune’s rankings rankings, post pandemic.
“We hope to continue to grow the program, but we will certainly maintain it,” Viguerie said. He launched the online MBA program with eight areas of concentration in 2017. The online program hit its five-year goal of 1,000 students in three years and dipped slightly since then.
He said the higher early enrollments were due to pent-up demand for an online program that was met sooner than expected. In addition to 784 online MBA students this year, there are about 80 face-to-face MBA students. Enrollment since the program was established has been 213 in the fall of 2017; 582 in the autumn of 2018; 882 in 2019; 1,090 in fall 2020; 1,135 in fall 2021; and 872 in fall 2022.
Viguerie said Gwen Fontenot, the former UL interim business dean, advised him to start the online program with all eight concentrations in 2017. That proved to be a heavy lift, he said, because of lack of staff — there were only two people to launch it that first year — but he said it proved to be the right call. Success came quickly, with some help from Academic Partnerships of Dallas, a private company that for the first five years provided marketing support and sought out students. UL no longer contracts with the company.
The concentrations within the MBA program are business administration, entrepreneurship, finance, global management, hospitality management, human resource management, project management and sales leadership. Viguerie said the general MBA is the most popular, but the MBA concentrations in healthcare management and finance are also in demand.
Jason Lasuzzo, who grew up north of New Orleans, was one of the early recruits. Lasuzzo holds an undergraduate and master’s degrees from the University of Louisiana at Monroe and a doctorate in the sciences from Alabama, but sought an MBA to advance his career.
He said his previous degrees came through face-to-face learning, not online. UL’s online MBA program is delivered asynchronously — courses last eight weeks each, and lectures, readings, assignments and discussions are revealed for individual units in a course on Monday mornings. Students have the week to complete the work, which is turned in by Sunday night. There are seven weeklong units in a course, with finals in the eighth week.
“Things are done at your own pace, to a degree,” Lasuzzo said. “It takes a certain type person to study like that. My wife would go to bed by 9:30 or 10 and that was when most of my studying started. Most of my work was done at the kitchen table.”
Lasuzzo first inquired about the program in 2017 and finished it in 2020.
Ryan Owens, who graduated the program this spring, sought the general concentration because he had decided to shift the direction and trajectory of his career. Although he’d done mostly face-to-face learning as an undergraduate, he adjusted to the online format.
“I was working remotely anyway,” he said, studying some during the day but mostly at night – about six hours a day overall. “It was not easy, but it was a good learning opportunity.”
He said the MBA program prepared him to focus on business fundamentals and apply them to real life situations. It also helped him with his own work at Blue Cross Blue Shield as he studied.
“I saw opportunities to apply certain documentation or even projects I had worked on,” he said. He showed some newly learned procedures to his own team and, with what he learned, was able to show his own skill set to greater advantage. He said he would recommend the program to others.
Viguerie said the program’s lasting appeal includes its affordability. The program costs around $12,500 for 33 academic credits. Because of its accessibility, affordability and reputation, he said, many companies are either recommending the program to employees or helping with tuition assistance. Twenty-eight employees of The LHC Group, based in Lafayette, have been admitted to the program, Owens said.
Viguerie said applicants come from all over — coast to coast and abroad. The average age is 31. He said about half hold undergraduate degrees outside of business studies, which is why the program offers a handful of business courses to help new students get some foundation in business principles and philosophy before tackling graduate work.
Fortune ranked the top 100 online programs in the country. Indiana was atop the list. UL Lafayette ranked just behind the University of Kentucky, just ahead of North Carolina Wilmington.
Mary Farmer-Kaiser, UL Lafayette graduate school dean, said, “The recognition acknowledges the hard work of our faculty, staff and students, who strive for excellence.” She cited the B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration’s rigorous curriculum, supportive learning environment and practical business skills for making the program successful.
UL Lafayette and other colleges face diminishing enrollments because of falling birthrates, which are supposed to flatten out for many states in 2025, making the pool of applicants the smallest in many years. College enrollments in Louisiana may decline by up to 15% that year, studies suggest; necessitating an outreach for new sources of students.