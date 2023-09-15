The United Way of Acadiana awarded microgrants to five women-owned small businesses at its Lessons in Leadership event recently.
The Women United Microgrants are small investments to female entrepreneurs that will help sustain and grow their businesses. The funding was from the George and Merilyn Crain Foundation and Women United, a program of United Way of Acadiana.
Grants recipients were:
- Natalie Brunner, Thrive Therapy, which offers psychotherapy services to clients ages 5-25.
- Shondria Boutte, Lawn Care With a Twist, which offers traditional lawn care and aims to aid the veteran and elderly population and those who work long hours.
- La’Toya Guillory, Empowered with a Purpose, which helps people and businesses with strengthening relationships through professional and personal development.
- KaJah Lewis, Access Granted Business Consulting Services, which offers helps organizations secure grants and enhance their overall business operations.
- Renee Nguyen, Airelytics LLC, which offers diagnostics strategies to improve a home’s energy efficiency.