Lafayette-based Viemed announced a $2 million strategic investment in ModoHealth, a value-based care and patient management platform connecting payors, patients and post-acute providers.
ModoHealth expects to utilize the investment to fund the expansion of its proprietary patient management network, which combines clinical tools, remote patient monitoring, data analysis and patient-centric engagement, VieMed officials announced.
In exchange for the investment, Viemed received an 18-month secured convertible promissory note and participate in the ModoHealth provider network, utilizing that company’s software platform to improve patient outcomes through enhanced patient engagement.
“We are incredibly excited to partner with the team at ModoHealth to grow the innovative population health platform,” said Viemed Chief Executive Officer Casey Hoyt. “Data-driven care coordination solutions available in the home are critical to the evolution of value-based healthcare delivery models. In addition to supporting ModoHealth patients as a technology enabled post-acute provider on its platform, we look forward to expanding Viemed’s collaboration with ModoHealth as a strategic investor.”
Viemed, 625 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, provides in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory health care services in the United States. It employs 353 in Lafayette with hundreds more across the country.
The publicly traded company reported $35.8 million in net revenue in the third quarter, an increase of $7.9 million from the year prior and the highest so far for the company.